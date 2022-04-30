Favorite to win Predators vs. Avalanche series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche will have home ice in their Western Conference first round series against the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche (56-19-7) are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while the Predators (45-30-7) claimed the second wild card in the conference. Nashville won the season series 3-1.

Predators vs. Avalanche odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Predators: +380

Avalanche: -475

I can brush season series results aside here because Nashville won one of the games in a shootout and another in 3-on-3 overtime, neither of which is an option in the postseason. The big question with the Predators is going to be the health of starting goalie Juuse Saros (lower-body injury). Saros was run into by Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington on Tuesday and missed the final two games of the regular season. If Saros is unavailable lightly-used back David Rittich and minor-league callup Connor Ingram will be the goalies for Nashville.

Even with Saros at full health, the Predators chances would be slim against the Avalanche. Colorado, already one of the top offensive teams in the League, recently welcomed Nazem Kadri (28 G, 59 A) back to the lineup after he missed 10 games with an upper-body injury while 30-goal scorer Gabe Landeskog is on track to play in Game 1 after missing the last one and a half months with knee surgery. With a healthy roster, balanced scoring and a chip on their shoulder, the Avalanche are poised to make a deep playoff run.

Pick: Avalanche (-475)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.