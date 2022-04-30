Favorite to win Stars vs. Flames series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Flames (50-21-11) will be clear favorites in their best-of-seven first round series against the Dallas Stars (46-30-6). Calgary won the season series 2-1.



Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stars: +210

Flames: -260

The Pick: Flames (-260)

This could be a quick series. The Flames are a favorite to win the Western Conference and have two 100-point scorers in Johnny Gaudreau (40 G, 75 A) and Matthew Tkachuk (42 G, 62 A). The Stars are the only team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with negative goal differential (minus-8) and a record below .500 on the road (19-20-2). Dallas has some playoff experience, reaching the Cup Finals in the 2020 COVID years of the bubble, and that might be good for one game.

