Favorite to win Kings vs. Oilers series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) will have the home ice advantage against Pacific Division rival Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) in their Western Conference first round series. Edmonton won the season series 3-1.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kings: +200

Oilers: -250

It’s hard to believe the Oilers have only advanced past the first round once in the Connor McDavid era. Edmonton has no excuses this season, facing a Los Angeles Kings team that the Oilers have their way with in the final three regular-season games. The Kings have a puncher’s chance because Jonathan Quick is still good enough in goal, but I don’t think he’ll get enough goal support.

Los Angeles is also going to miss Drew Doughty’s presence on the blue line. Edmonton isn’t always reliable in the postseason, but McDavid (44 G, 79 A) and Leon Draisaitl (55 G, 55 A) should wear down the Kings over a few games.

Pick: Oilers (-250)

