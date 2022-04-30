Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, April 30

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Saturday, so sports bettors will have plenty of opportunities to make some money on the 15-game baseball slate from early afternoon till late at night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, April 30

Guardians-Athletics U6.5 runs (+105)

This is about as low as you’ll ever see a run total in an MLB game, but it is still not low enough, with value on the under — especially with plus odds. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for years, and Cole Irvin allowed 1 earned run over his previous two stars, spanning 10 innings of work. Until last night’s eight-run explosion, the Oakland Athletics scored 2 runs or fewer in seven of their previous eight games, and runs will be hard to come by yet again.

Mets Moneyline (-120)

The New York Mets won four of their last five games, and there’s a good chance they win the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. Taijuan Walker will take the mound for the Mets in a return off the injured list after throwing 2 innings in his opening start, but the real reason I’ll side with New York is their offensive production. The Mets have one of the top offenses in baseball early on, and they rank No. 1 in on-base percentage as they look to maintain the best record in baseball.

The Boston Red Sox will look to take the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles, and they have a good chance at winning this one by more than a run. Baltimore is struggling mightily right now as losers of five in a row, and the previous four games resulted in a loss by at least 2 runs. Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is off to a strong start and will go up against a lineup that ranks dead last in runs scored per game.

Jose Berrios U5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Oddsmakers suggest there is a higher likelihood the Toronto Blue Jays starter will reach 6 strikeouts against the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but there is value on the under. Berrios struck out 6 batters just once this season in four starts. Despite lasting 7 innings in his last start, he recorded just 4 strikeouts. Houston strikes out fewer times than most MLB teams, and they should make enough contact in this spot.

