MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, April 30

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Saturday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Here are some of the players that we think you should consider for today’s schedule:

Top Pitchers

Eric Lauer, Brewers vs. Cubs ($9,600) — So far this season, Lauer has improved in every start. In his last start, against the Phillies, he allowed zero runs on five hits and added 13 strikeouts. This Cubs lineup is much weaker than the Phillies as well. The Brewers will look to go six or seven innings in this matchup and get his second win of the year.

Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Royals ($10,000) — Cole has had major struggles early on in the season and that has pushed some DFS users away from him. However, in his last outing against the Guardians, Cole pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a walk. In Kansas City, Cole has had some success in his career as he has a 1.17 ERA with 17 strikeouts in two outings there. Look for another stellar outing from Cole tonight.

Top Hitters

Francisco Lindor, Mets vs. Phillies ($5,400) — After a struggling 2021, Lindor looks to be back to his normal self this season. Lindor is hitting .284 with four home runs and 13 RBI’s. In his career against Kyle Gibson, in 49 at bats, Lindor is hitting .349 with two RBI’s. He has also had a ton of success against the Phillies this season. In four games, Lindor is hitting .313 with two RBI’s and two runs. Look for a big game out of Lindor tonight.

Bryce Harper, Phillies vs. Mets ($6,100) — Coming off a struggling night, Harper should have a ton of success tonight. He’s hit a homer off Taijuan Walker in his career. Harper is hitting .266 with three home runs and 14 RBI’s this season. This isn’t a great value pick, however it wouldn't be a surprise if Harper puts one over the fence tonight.

Value Pitcher

Chad Kuhl, Rockies vs. Reds ($7,900) — This is a pick you can't go wrong with. This season, Kuhl is 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts. It will also help that he is facing the worst team in baseball in the Reds. In his last two outings, against two powerful lineups in the Tigers and Phillies, Kuhl pitched 12 innings allowing just six hits with one run and eight strikeouts. Kuhl at $7,900 on DFS is a must play.

Value Hitter

Austin Hays, Orioles vs. Red Sox ($2,700) — This season, Hays has swung the bat very well. He is hitting .296 with two home runs and nine RBI’s. In his career against Eovaldi, Hays is hitting .375 with two RBI’s in 16 at-bats. There is a good chance Hays gets on base multiple times Saturday night and it wouldn't be a shocker if he was one of the. higher scoring outfielders on DFS.