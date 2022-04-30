Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 30

We have a full slate of games on tap for the MLB today and there’s plenty of player props you can score big on courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s go over some of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 30

Miles Mikolas, Over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

Miles Mikolas will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon as they’ll battle the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mikolas has gotten at least five strikeouts in his last three outings and is facing a D-Backs team that is tied for the second-most strikeouts in the league at 190. Take the over.

Julio Rodriguez, Over 0.5 stolen bases (+500)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez currently leads the majors in stolen bases with nine and will have an opportunity to tack on another one tonight when facing the Miami Marlins. He’s gotten three over his last two outings and there’s a good chance that he’ll get one more this evening. With plus-odds, take it.

Francisco Lindor, Over 1.5 total bases (+145)

Fresh off a combined no-hitter on Friday, the New York Mets will once again host the Philadelphia Phillies this evening. Shortstop Francisco Lindor has a favorable matchup today when facing Phillies starter Kyle Gibson, owning a .349 average with 15 career hits against the righty. Take the over on the total bases Lindor will rack up this evening.

