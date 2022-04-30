NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 3 the draft for NFL Network

The third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft will begin at noon Eastern on Saturday. NFL Network will air its Day 3 draft coverage live from Las Vegas from noon to 7 p.m. Host Rich Eisen will lead NFL Network’s coverage of Rounds 4 through 7, with Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Peter Schrager all serving as analysts. Insider Ian Rapoport will also be in on the coverage as will correspondent Rachel Bonnetta.

There will be plenty to talk about surrounding some of the best players available on the board, so there should be no shortage of conversation. UNC QB Sam Howell remains on the board, ranking as our second-best player available heading into Day 3, while Perrion Winfrey sits as our highest ranking defender remaining on the bard.

Below is a look at the NFL Network reporters who will help provide coverage and where they will each be stationed for Day 3 of the draft.