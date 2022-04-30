The 2022 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 30th with day three in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two days of the draft were filled with surprises, and the final day could have a few more as well.

We finally saw some more quarterbacks go off the board but much later than we thought. Desmond Ridder went to the Falcons at No. 74 and Malik Willis went to the Titans at No. 86. Both should be good landing spots for the rookie quarterbacks but many were surprised it took until the third round. Matt Corral was also selected in the third round, by the Carolina Panthers at No. 94. Sam Howell and Carson Strong are still waiting for their call.

A head-scratcher out of the NFC West was the Seahawks going with a running back at pick No. 41. Although Kenneth Walker is one of the best running backs in this class, the Seahawks have many holes to fill and decided to add to their already crowded running back room. They left Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder on the board.

The Broncos were able to secure a solid replacement for Noah Fant by selecting former UCLA tightens Greg Dulchich at No. 80., another quality weapon for Russell Wilson in his first year in Denver.

While coverage will run all day on ESPN and the NFL Network, the picks are scheduled to start happening at 12:00 p.m. ET. There are a variety of ways to watch the action unfold.

NFL Draft coverage: Saturday, April 30

ABC: 12:00 PM ET

ESPN: 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Deportes: 12:00 Pm ET

NFL Network: 12:00 PM ET

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream options: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL Network App, NFL Network Live

NFL Draft announcing crews

ABC: Rece Davis, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr.(remote)

ESPN: Rece Davis, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr. (remote)

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager