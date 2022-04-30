NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing Day 3 of 2022 draft for ESPN

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming to a close on Saturday with Day 3 of the draft, which includes rounds 4-7. The first two days were filled with tons of surprises, including lots of trades, and Day three shouldn’t be any different.

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft took place on Friday night. The Packers (finally) hope they found their next WR1 in Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. A solid pick-up for Green Bay who left many surprised when they went with zero wide receivers in round 1.

The Patriots also added to their wide receiver room by selecting Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor with the No. 50. Going a bit earlier than most thought, the Patriots get themselves a deep threat for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. The Steelers added George Pickens, receiver out of Georgia, at No. 52. Another weapon for their rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett.

David Ojabo fell to the second round after an unfortunate Achilles injury at his pro day. The Ravens were able to pick him at No. 45 and has the potential to be the best second-round pick this year. Ojabo has huge potential and upside headed into his NFL career.

We saw three quarterbacks taken in round 3 on Friday night — Desmond Ridder to Atlanta at No. 74, Malik Willis to Tennesee at No. 86, and Matt Corral to Carolina at No. 94. Sam Howell and Carson Strong are still waiting to find their next home.

ESPN will have a simulcast on ABC with Rece Davis leading the coverage. Todd McShay, Mel Kiper Jr, and Louis Riddick will serve as the main analysts on the network with coverage starting at 12:00 P.M ET. ESPN will also have several reporters on location: