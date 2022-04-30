USFL TV schedule for Week 3 in 2022 USFL season

The USFL is back for Week 3! All eight teams will be in action this weekend, with two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Fans can bet on all the games through DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers have the highest over/under set at 44.5 points, when the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers take each other on Saturday night. They are the only two undefeated teams and the Stallions are the only team that draws a crowd, as all of the teams play in Birmingham.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Week 3 of the USFL with dates, times and TV info.

USFL TV schedule: Week 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers, 4:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock