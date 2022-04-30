NFL Draft 2022: What is Mr. Irrelevant?

Two hundred and sixty-two players will be selected during the course of the 2022 NFL Draft. But only one player has a celebration thrown in their honor, with a trophy presentation and a trip to Disneyland.

Those spoils are enjoyed by “Mr Irrelevant.” That’s been the name given to each player selected with the final pick of the NFL Draft since 1976.

“Mr Irrelevant” was invented by former San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Colts receiver Paul Salata, who wanted to emphasize that being the last pick in the draft was not a negative, but rather something that should be celebrated. Salata, by the way, wasn’t a “Mr. Irrelevant” pick — he was a 10th-round pick in the 1951 NFL Draft, which consisted of 30 rounds.

According to the Mr. Irrelevant web site, each honoree is invited each summer to a week-long celebration fundraiser in Newport Beach, California, which includes a welcoming party by the local community, a tour of Disneyland, media opportunities at NFL Network, participation in a sailing regatta and recognition prior to a Los Angeles Dodgers or Los Angeles Angels game.

At the end of the week, “Mr. Irrelevant” is the guest of honor at the annual Lowsman Banquet, “an evening gala that gives past and present sports stars and celebrities a chance to roast and toast the newest member of this exclusive club,” according to mrirrelevant.org.

The player is also presented with the Lowsman Trophy, a parody of the Heisman Trophy.

The first ever “Mr. Irrelevant” was Dayton wide receiver Kelvin Kirk in 1976. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and although he never played in the NFL, Kirk did end up having a seven-year career in the Canadian Football League.

Place kicker Ryan Succop is arguably the most relevant “Mr. Irrelevant”. The 256th and final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Succop became the first such player to both play in and win a Super Bowl, which he did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

With the 2022 NFL Draft upon us, here are the five most recent “Mr. Irrelevant” players:

2021: Grant Stuard, LB, Buccaneers

2020: Tae Crowder, LB, Giants

2019: Caleb Wilson, TE, Cardinals

2018: Trey Quinn, WR, Washington

2017: Chad Kelly, QB, Broncos