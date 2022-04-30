Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn place massive $1 million bet ahead of Taylor/Serrano bout

The cliche saying is “put your money where your mouth is.” Well, boxing hype man Jake Paul and promoter Eddie Hearn are doing just that ahead of a huge boxing match on Saturday. Undisputed lightweight champ Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano in a PPV live from Madison Square Garden. It marks the first time women have main evented a combat sports event at the historic arena.

Hearn is promoting Taylor while Paul is backing Serrano and each promoter believes in their competitor.

So much so, that at the press conference for the main event they begin to talk about a side wager very publicly. Paul broached the subject while Hearn said that he won’t be getting a tattoo or anything like that. Paul then said he would bet Hearn all the jewelry that he had on at the time and Hearn wanted to bet for more than that. Hearn extended an offer of $1 million and Paul extended his hand to shake. After some back and forth, Hearn shook Paul’s hand and just like that we had a gentleman’s agreement for $1 million going to the promoter of the winning fighter.