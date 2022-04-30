Who is the best fourth round draft pick ever in the NFL

The fourth round of the NFL Draft will get started at noon ET on Saturday afternoon to kick off the final day of the event with plenty of talented players still on the board. A number of Saturday’s selections will become Pro Bowlers with long, successful professional careers.

A few notable talented players who were selected in Round 4 of the NFL Draft include quarterback Dak Prescott, safety Eddie Jackson, defensive tackle Geno Atkins, wide receiver Andre Reed, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Brandon Marshall just to name a few.

Another star player who was a Round 4 pick during his draft came in 1976 when the Houston Oilers selected All-American wide receiver Steve Largent, who never even played a snap with the team that picked him. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for an eight-round pick and put together an incredible career. Largent went on to become a Hall of Famer, was named All-Pro eight times and voted to the Pro Bowl roster seven times. When he retired from football, he was ranked No. 1 in many of the major receiving statistical categories.

Trying to identify who will be the next star from the middle round of the NFL Draft is extremely difficult to do. Front office personnel can create plenty of value for themselves by consistently grabbing talent that can help the franchise early in their career because some of the sport’s future impact playmakers will be grabbed in Round 4 of this draft.