Who is the best fifth round draft pick ever in the NFL

NFL player personnel departments will not be overlooking the amount of talent still on the board during the fifth round of Saturday’s final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Plenty of the game’s biggest stars have come out of Round No. 5 of the draft especially recently, and here’s a look at some of the best.

Some of the best picks out of the fifth round of the NFL Draft include wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Josh Norman, linebacker Zach Thomas, safety Rodney Harrison and running back Herschel Walker.

One of the best values from a fifth-round pick is a star right now with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. He is one of the best at his position and should stay in that conversation for years to come as a matchup nightmare for defenses in the passing game and an above-average blocker. He is well on his way to potentially becoming the single best fifth round draft pick of all time.

That is a ton of talent and some of the best players to play their position during their eras, so it would not be a surprise a few years from now we look back on one of the selections from Saturday’s fifth round as one of the game’s biggest stars.

Saturday will cover Rounds 4-7 to conclude this year’s NFL Draft, and the coverage will get started at noon ET. It can all be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.