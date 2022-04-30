Who is the best sixth round draft pick ever in the NFL

The sixth round of the NFL Draft will not come close to replicating the amount of interest in the first few days of the event, but some of the games biggest stars have been selected in Round 6 with plenty of talent still to be left on the board. For whatever reason, some of the best in the game went overlooked and slid to the second-to-last round of the NFL Draft.

Some of the most notable sixth-round picks who went on to be real difference makers at the NFL level include wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Terrell Davis, center Jason Kelce, tight end Delanie Walker and quarterbacks Matt Hasselbeck and Marc Bulger.

If you consider yourself a fan of football, you probably know the answer to who the best sixth-round pick in NFL history is. He is a quarterback who goes by the name Tom Brady. More than two decades later, he still remains one of the most valuable players in the NFL as the New England Patriots are credited with making the best draft pick in the history of the league.

The first two days of the NFL Draft featured plenty of excitement and heading into Day 3, we’re not even halfway done in terms of number of players who will be selected. Saturday will cover the final four rounds and will get started at noon ET.