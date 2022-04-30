Who is the best seventh round draft pick ever in the NFL

The final round of the NFL Draft will not receive a ton of attention from viewers compared to Day 1 of the event because plenty of players drafted in Round No. 7 will fail to make the roster of the teams they were drafted by this fall. In reality, it would be in the players’ best interests to be an undrafted free agent instead of a seventh round pick so they can choose their next destination. Still, players like to see their name as a draft pick, and plenty of seventh-round selections have made significant impacts in the NFL.

Some notable Round 7 picks include wide receivers Donald Driver, Marques Colston and Julian Edelman, defensive lineman Jay Ratliff and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Before he became a professional arguer vs. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe was a fantastic tight end for many years, mostly with the Denver Broncos. He reached the Hall of Fame and reached the Pro Bowl seven seasons in a row and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. Sharpe played 14 seasons in the league and accumulated more than 10,000 receiving yards, leaving the game with tons of records from the tight end position as the best seventh round pick in league history.

The final day of the NFL Draft will get started at noon ET on Saturday, covering the final four rounds of the event. It can be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.