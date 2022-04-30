Who are the best UDFAs ever in NFL history?

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming to an end, there will be a ton of names to watch for singing as an undrafted free agent. Over the years, we’ve seen a number of guys go from undrafted free agents to starters in the NFL such as Jason Peters, James Robinson, Gus Edwards, Chris Harris, Reggie Gilliam, Patrick Ricard, and many more.

Below we take a look at some of the best undrafted free agents in NFL History.

QB Kurt Warner

It’s rare to find a starting quarterback as an undrafted free agent. Warner actually went on to win a Super Bowl as a starter and was also named NFL MVP twice throughout his career. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

K Adam Vinatieri

We see kickers go undrafted and then later become starters a ton in the NFL. But it’s extremely rare to see a guy go undrafted and then have the career Vinatieri had. In his career, Vinatieri won four Super Bowls, was named First Team All-Pro three times, and spent 24 seasons in the NFL. He is considered to be one of the greatest kickers of all time.

CB Dick “Night Train” Lane

Lane is viewed as one of the best defensive backs of all time and he should be. He was seven time First Team All-Pro, three time Second Team All-Pro, and was two time NFL interceptions leader. Lane has the NFL record for most interceptions in a season with 14. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

QB Warren Moon

Moon is an odd one because he likely would've been drafted in the later rounds had he not signed to play in the CFL. However, in his NFL Career, Moon was named Second Team NFL All-Pro in 1990 when he was also NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a nine time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in passing yards twice. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian football Hall of Fame.

TE Antonio Gates

After playing just basketball in college, Gates signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chargers. He spent his full career there where he was three time First Team NFL All-Pro, five time Second Team NFL All-Pro, and eight time Pro Bowl selection. He is considered to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

Others:

DB Emlen Tunnell

CB Willie Brown

CB Willie Wood

OT/K Lou Groza

RB Joe Perry

OLB James Harrison

CB Emmitt Thomas

QB Tony Romo

LB Sam Mills

DT John Randle