Pick on the Moneyline for Mariners-Marlins on Saturday

The Seattle Mariners enter Saturday’s clash with the Miami Marlins having allowed four runs or fewer in 11 of their last 14 games and will look to continue their solid pitching on Saturday with Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray on the mound.

Seattle Mariners vs Miami Marlins (-110, 7.5)

Ray has made four starts this season for the Mariners, giving up two runs or fewer in three of them and since the start of the 2021 season, has a 2.96 ERA with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Mariners back him up with a bullpen that is sixth in the league in ERA while Miami’s is 14th and look to Jesus Luzardo for a good start for Miami.

Luzardo has been able to get a bunch of strikeouts this season with 23 in 14.1 innings, but since the start of the 2021 season has a 6.24 ERA with 4.5 walks and 1.6 home runs per nine innings.

With the Mariners having a big starting pitching advantage, they will put an end to the Marlins six game winning streak.

The Play: Mariners -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.