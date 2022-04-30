Who is the best Mr. Irrelevant ever?

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway and by the end of the afternoon, one prospect will officially be dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant”.

Mr. Irrelevant is the nickname given to the very last pick of the draft and the dubious honor started to be recognized by media as an annual draft tradition in 1976. Mr. Irrelevant’s usually struggle to make the final roster of the team that drafted them, let alone make an impact. But there have been a few exceptions.

Up to this point, the most successful Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history has been current Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, who was selected with the 256th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Succop has had success in his stints with the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Bucs, making 83% of his field goal attempts throughout his career and 96.3% of his PATs. In 2020, he became the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in and win a Super Bowl as an active starter as the Bucs toppled the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

We’ll see who earns this year’s honor with the 262nd pick Saturday afternoon to close out the 2022 NFL Draft.