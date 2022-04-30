Who will be the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost wrapped. It has been another year of shocking picks, big-name players falling and surprise reaches. Defensive End Travon Walker was selected with the first overall pick this year heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The draft always creates excitement and hope for the upcoming season. As this year’s draft ends, let’s look ahead to who could hear their name called first in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the draft hypes up the upcoming NFL season, it also can begin the excitement for the next college football season. DraftKings Sportsbook already has odds up for the first overall pick in next year’s draft. There aren’t any surprises at the top with Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud holding the best odds to be taken.

Will Anderson has the third-best odds installed at +300. Anderson is a linebacker and a teammate of Young’s at Alabama. Ohio State OT Paris Johnson has the fourth-best odds and it is no surprise since he is in charge of protecting Stroud. The surprise in the top-five is Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke. The RS sophomore has only really played one season and he split time under center for the Hurricanes. If he wants to go at the top of the draft, he will have to somehow be more impressive than Young and Stroud.

2023 NFL Draft #1 pick odds, following 2022 draft Player Odds Player Odds Bryce Young +200 CJ Stroud +225 Will Anderson +300 Paris Johnson +1200 Tyler Van Dyke +1800 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2000 Bryan Bresee +2500 Peter Skoronski +2500 Eli Ricks +3000 Jalen Carter +3500 Nolan Smith +4000 Justin Flowe +4000 Josh Downs +5000 Kayshoun Boutte +5000 BJ Ojulari +6500 Kelee Ringo +8000 Ryan Hayes +8000 Myles Murphy +10000 Michael Mayer +10000 Brandon Joseph +13000 Nijan Robinson +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.