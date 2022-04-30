 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will be the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

We discuss which player could be selected with the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost wrapped. It has been another year of shocking picks, big-name players falling and surprise reaches. Defensive End Travon Walker was selected with the first overall pick this year heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The draft always creates excitement and hope for the upcoming season. As this year’s draft ends, let’s look ahead to who could hear their name called first in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the draft hypes up the upcoming NFL season, it also can begin the excitement for the next college football season. DraftKings Sportsbook already has odds up for the first overall pick in next year’s draft. There aren’t any surprises at the top with Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud holding the best odds to be taken.

Will Anderson has the third-best odds installed at +300. Anderson is a linebacker and a teammate of Young’s at Alabama. Ohio State OT Paris Johnson has the fourth-best odds and it is no surprise since he is in charge of protecting Stroud. The surprise in the top-five is Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke. The RS sophomore has only really played one season and he split time under center for the Hurricanes. If he wants to go at the top of the draft, he will have to somehow be more impressive than Young and Stroud.

2023 NFL Draft #1 pick odds, following 2022 draft

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bryce Young +200
CJ Stroud +225
Will Anderson +300
Paris Johnson +1200
Tyler Van Dyke +1800
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +2000
Bryan Bresee +2500
Peter Skoronski +2500
Eli Ricks +3000
Jalen Carter +3500
Nolan Smith +4000
Justin Flowe +4000
Josh Downs +5000
Kayshoun Boutte +5000
BJ Ojulari +6500
Kelee Ringo +8000
Ryan Hayes +8000
Myles Murphy +10000
Michael Mayer +10000
Brandon Joseph +13000
Nijan Robinson +13000

