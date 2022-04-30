Who was Mr. Irrelevant pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

With the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected quarterback Brock Purdy from Iowa State. The term “Mr. Irrelevant” has been used for the final pick in the NFL Draft since 1976. Kelvin Kirk was the first Mr. Irrelevant and never made camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers who drafted him.

The 49ers weren’t necessarily in need of a quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on the roster. The Niners have been actively shopping Jimmy G so Purdy could provide them some insurance as a backup quarterback option. He played four seasons for the Cyclones totaling 48 games. He had a career passing percentage of 67.7% with 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns to 33 interceptions. Purdy played in some big games but was never able to take that leap forward to be among the best in the sport. San Francisco could certainly do worse for a second or third-string quarterback so he could be on their roster in September.

Even though the pick has a humorous name and isn’t taken super seriously, that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been talented players taken with the final pick in the draft. Most notably, kicker Ryan Succop won the title of Mr. Irrelevant in 2009 and has gone on to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. The term typically means that that player won’t crack an NFL roster, but Purdy has a shot to land somewhere and projects as a solid depth quarterback.

Prior to the draft, DraftKings Sportsbook offered odds at -115 that Mr. Irrelevant would be an offensive player and -115 for a player on defense or special teams.