Tracking each pick selected in the rounds 4-7 on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Some of the best players in league history have been selected in the middle-to-late rounds of the NFL Draft, and 2022 is unlikely to be any different. Plenty of the league’s future stars will hear their names called throughout the day on Saturday as NFL player personnel departments mine for value in Rounds 4-7. Coverage of the final four rounds of the NFL Draft can be seen live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the final day of the draft with pick No. 106. The San Francisco 49ers wrap it up at No. 262 with Mr. Irrelevant. Sam Howell is arguably the most notable player still on the board heading into the fourth round. The UNC quarterback is part of a class of QBs that just don’t have the pizzazz we’ve seen in recent years. But maybe one or two ends up making some noise in their career.
Here, we will track all of the day three selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.
2022 NFL Draft order, Day 3
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|106
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Wisconsin
|107
|Houston Texans
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|108
|Cleveland Browns
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|Oklahoma
|109
|Seattle Seahawks
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|110
|Baltimore Ravens
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|111
|New York Jets
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana
|112
|New York Giants
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|San Diego St.
|113
|Washington Commanders
|Percy Butler
|S
|Louisiana
|114
|New York Giants
|Dane Belton
|S
|Iowa
|115
|Denver Broncos
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Pitt
|116
|Denver Broncos
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DE
|Iowa State
|117
|New York Jets
|Michael Clemons
|DE
|Texas A&M
|118
|Cleveland Browns
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|119
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Alabama
|120
|Carolina Panthers
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|121
|New England Patriots
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Arizona State
|122
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|123
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|124
|Cleveland Browns
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
|125
|Miami Dolphins
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|126
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Neil Farrell Jr.
|DT
|LSU
