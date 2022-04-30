Full list of Stanley Cup odds heading into 2022 NHL playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Monday, May 2, and it’s a two-month long trek to the Stanley Cup Final. The top seeded teams in the NHL are the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers. If either team were to win it all, we’d see a new champion for the first time since 2019. The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back defending champions and will look to three-peat, which would be the first team to do so since the New York Islanders from 1981-83.

Let’s take a look at Stanley Cup odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the 2022 postseason.

2022 Stanley Cup odds

Avalanche +350

Panthers +550

Flames +800

Maple Leafs +900

Lightning +1100

Hurricanes +1200

Rangers +1600

Bruins +1600

Wild +1600

Penguins +1800

Oilers +1800

Blues +2000

Capitals +3000

Predators +4500

Stars +4500

Kings +6000

Just looking at the board right away, the Lightning at 11/1 pops out. Tampa Bay will have an incredibly tough time making it three in a row. To get there, chances are they’ll have to go through the Maple Leafs, Panthers and potentially the Hurricanes (if not Rangers, Penguins or Bruins). The Bolts feel very much like a “boom or bust” bet in the 2022 playoffs. Either they’ll fizzle out early to the Leafs or go on a deep run. Either way, the value is there.

If we’re looking further down on the board, there’s plenty of appealing long-shot bets. The Bruins, Penguins, Capitals and Blues all have players who have won the Cup in recent years. Those veteran teams know what it takes to win and can kick it into another gear if need be. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin may be looking at one of their last chances at another Cup. Alex Ovechkin is getting toward the end of his career. Same can be said for Patrice Bergeron, whose contract is up after this season.

The team to keep an eye on way down the board is the Oilers. They have the best hockey player in the world in Connor McDavid. They also have arguably a top 5 player in the world in Leon Draisaitl. That type of star power can go a long way in the postseason. McDavid and the Oilers have been dispatched early from the playoffs the past two seasons. The last time Edmonton made a deep run was in 2017. This could be the McDavid year where he goes nuclear and takes over.

Among the favorites, the Avalanche feel pretty unbeatable. They’ve lost in the second round in three straight postseasons. You’ve got to think they at least make it to the conference finals and wouldn’t have a tough matchup against either the Flames or Oilers. Colorado went 4-1-1 against those teams in the regular season. The Avs went 22-8-2 against the East this season as well. It could be the Avs running the table or complete insanity. It’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs. All bets are off. Well, not really. You know what we mean.

