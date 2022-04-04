F1 odds: Max Verstappen sits as favorite to win Heineken Australian Grand Prix heading into weekend

The F1 circuit is heading down under this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 and the scheduled is extended out to four days with qualifying getting a stand-alone day. This is the first time the race will run since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re two races into the F1 season and Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have claimed the first two checkered flags. Leclerc finished second in Verstappen’s win which leaves the Monégasques driver in first place. Carlos Sainz is in second thanks to second and third place finishes, while Verstappen is third after finishing 19th and first in his two races.

Verstappen is the favorite in Australia at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Belgian-Dutch driver and defending F1 points champion is installed at +125 to win after taking the checkered flag two weekends ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Leclerc is close behind him though, getting +140 odds to cross the line first. Sainz is the driver with the third-best odds, though it’s pretty far off. He’s starting the week at +850 to win it all.

Native Aussie Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for McLaren, is a major longshot in his homecoming event. He sits in 19th place out of 20 drivers in the overall F1 standings through two races. His odds of winning his hometown race are currently +25000.

2022 Australian Grand Prix odds, Apr 4 Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen +125 Charles Leclerc +140 Carlos Sainz +850 Sergio Perez +1200 Lewis Hamilton +1400 George Russell +2500 Valtteri Bottas +10000 Pierre Gasly +10000 Kevin Magnussen +10000 Fernando Alonso +10000 Esteban Ocon +10000 Lando Norris +15000 Yuki Tsunoda +20000 Mick Schumacher +20000 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 Zhou Guanyu +30000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Nicholas Latifi +70000 Alex Albon +70000

