2022 World Series odds, picks heading into Opening Day

With 2022 MLB Opening Day scheduled to begin on April 8, it’s a good time to look at some futures odds on who will win the World Series. Last season, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games to win the World Series. It’s unlikely that the Braves will repeat as they shockingly could not re-sign All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Therefore, we will likely see new teams playing in the fall classic. Below we’lll take a look at the favorites and a darkhorse to win the World Series, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Series odds

AL favorite

New York Yankees (+900) — To no one’s surprise, the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are tied for the second-best odds to win the World Series behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees made some moves in the offseason — acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. New York also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal.

While New York has the offensive firepower, there are still question marks surrounding their starting rotation outside of Gerrit Cole. Can the Yanks depend on Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes? It’s a tough to question to answer right now, but one that the front office will have to answer throughout the season.

AL darkhorse

Chicago White Sox (+1200) — The White Sox did not re-sign Carlos Rodon in the offseason, so they will have to try and replace him in the starting rotation. However, they still have their offense intact and a strong bullpen, which will make them a tough out in the postseason.

NL favorite

Los Angeles Dodgers (+500) — The Dodgers are the odds-on favorites to win the World Series this season after they signed Freeman in free agency. Los Angeles’ offense will be one of the best in the league with Freeman, who can hit for both average and power. The Dodgers were able to bring back Kershaw to give them a dynamic 1-2-3 punch with Walker Buehler and Julio Urias.

The only two things that will hold Los Angeles back is injuries and their bullpen as they will have a new closer this season, with Kenley Jansen going to the Atlanta Braves.

NL darkhorse

Philadelphia Phillies (+2500) — The Phillies added a ton of power to the lineup as they signed both Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. Schwarber and Castellanos are coming off an excellent 2021 season and should provide protection for reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

We know that the Phillies will put up runs, but can the starting rotation go deep into games and the bullpen not blow many saves? If the Phils can fix their late-inning issues, then they should be in contention to play in October.

