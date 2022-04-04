NL Pennant odds, picks heading into Opening Day for 2022 MLB season

With 2022 MLB Opening Day scheduled to begin on April 7, it’s a good time to look at some futures odds for the National League pennant. Last season, the Atlanta Braves took down the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to win the National League Championship Series. The Braves then went on to win the World Series. These teams better not be sick of each other because they have the two best odds to win the NLCS this season.

But what about the rest of the National League? Below we’ll take a look at the favorites and a darkhorse to win the pennant, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 National League odds

Dodgers +230

Braves +500

Mets +500

Brewers +700

Padres +950

Phillies +1200

Giants +1300

Cardinals +1600

Marlins +4000

Cubs +6000

Reds +7000

Nationals +8000

Rockies +11000

Diamondbacks +12000

Pirates +15000

Favorites

Los Angeles Dodgers (+230) — The Dodgers came up just short against the Braves in 2021 so what did they do? They signed former Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman to a lucrative six-year deal. Los Angeles allowed Max Scherzer to walk in free agency, but head into 2022 with one of the highest payrolls in baseball. The Dodgers will have one of the best lineups in baseball top-to-bottom coupled with a great pitching rotation if they can stay healthy.

Atlanta Braves (+500) — The Braves traded some of their top prospects to acquire Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. Atlanta has a case for the best bullpen in baseball as they retained closer Will Smith and postseason hero Tyler Matzek while adding Collin McHugh, Kirby Yates and Kenley Jansen in free agency. Yates is coming off his second Tommy John surgery and is expected back sometime mid-season. Speaking of returning, the Braves are expected to have both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna back in the outfield in the early part of the season.

Darkhorse

Philadelphia Phillies (+1200) — The only real holes for the Phillies are going to be at third base and in centerfield, but they are primed to surprise doubters in 2022. Big free-agent signees Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos will have an impact early. Philly will need some of their back-end rotation pieces to step up, but if the team can stay relatively healthy they have a real shot at a tough N.L. East crown and at the very least should be expected to make noise as a Wild Card team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.