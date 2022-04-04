AL East odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is almost here and Opening Day is right around the corner on April 7. The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off back-to-back seasons of winning the AL East and these were their first division crowns since 2010. Each team in the division has won the division at least once since 2014. Heading into the 2022 season, The Toronto Blue Jays have the best odds to win the division ahead of the start of the season at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 AL East odds

Toronto Blue Jays +185

New York Yankees +195

Tampa Bay Rays +300

Boston Red Sox +550

Baltimore Orioles +15000

Favorites

Toronto Blue Jays (+185) — Toronto had an up-and-down offseason. They lost Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien in free agency, but they signed Kevin Gausman and traded for third baseman Matt Chapman. It’s tough to recover when the AL Cy Young winner signs elsewhere in free agency, but the Blue Jays are still stacked. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer will look to help Toronto win the division for the first time since 2015.

New York Yankees (+195) — The Yankees seem content with living and dying by the long ball. They didn’t make too many free agency moves or trades, but they did acquire Josh Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins. Other than Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela being shipped out and Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming in, this Yankees team will look very similar to its post-Trade Deadline 2021 self.

Darkhorse

Boston Red Sox (+550) — The Rays have won the division in back-to-back years, and it clearly isn’t the Orioles so the process of elimination means the darkhorse is going to be the Boston Red Sox. They made headlines as they signed Trevor Story to a big contract and they will have him convert from shortstop to second base. This gives Boston one of the better infields in the American League, but they are going to need Chris Sale to heal quickly and other players to step up more than expected if they want their first divisional crown since they won three in a row from 2016-18.

