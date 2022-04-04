AL Central odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is almost here and Opening Day is right around the corner on April 7th. The Chicago White Sox are coming off their first AL Central division crown since 2008 when they won a one-game playoff against the Minnesota Twins and the White Sox won the one-game playoff. Each team in the division has won it at least once since 2014. Heading into the 2022 season, the White Sox have the best odds to win the division ahead of the start of the season at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 AL Central odds

Chicago White Sox -195

Minnesota Twins +500

Detroit Tigers +750

Cleveland Guardians +950

Kansas City Royals +1500

Favorites

Chicago White Sox (-195) — The White Sox are the favorites to win the division, which would give them back-to-back AL Central crowns for the first time since realignment in 1994. The biggest loss in free agency for the White Sox was LHP Carlos Rodon heading to the San Francisco Giants. Otherwise, this team should return a healthy Eloy Jimenez to the outfield, and they picked up RP Joe Kelly to help shore up their already stout bullpen. The only real hole in their lineup is second base and compared to the rest of the division that's basically nothing.

Minnesota Twins (+500) — If you are surprised to see the Twins with the second-best odds in this division you aren’t alone. The Twins’ moves this offseason have been confusing to say the least, trading C Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa only to package him in a deal with 3B Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees for C Gary Sanchez and INF Gio Urshela. It seemed like the Twins were looking to rebuild before the season started and then they signed SS Carlos Correa to a three-year deal with opt-outs after each year. The Twins have a lot of pieces they are expecting to fit this perfect puzzle, but there is a very high chance that doesn’t happen this season.

Darkhorse

Detroit Tigers (+750) — The Tigers' only division titles came from 2011-14, when they took the division four seasons in a row. Now, Detroit is trying to squeeze out every last home run that Miguel Cabrera can hit while getting a talented young roster more experience. They brought in veteran SS Javier Baez on a big free agent deal, but he joins a roster of unfamiliar players to those outside of Detroit. You’ll learn the names quickly, though, as the Tigers have a number of players that are going to hit for power at Comerica Park. Their rotation and bullpen are equally as young, but don’t let that fool you. Detroit will finish better than expected this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.