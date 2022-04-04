NL Central odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is almost here and Opening Day is right around the corner on April 7th. The Milwaukee Brewers on the NL Central in 2021 which was their first divisional title since 2018. They head into the 2022 season looking to make it back-to-back divisional crowns and they are favored at DraftKings Sportsbook to do so.

2022 NL Central odds

Milwaukee Brewers -120

St. Louis Cardinals +190

Chicago Cubs +1000

Cincinnati Reds +1200

Pittsburgh Pirates +6000

Favorites

Milwaukee Brewers (-120) — The Brewers won the division in 2021 and returned almost the exact same roster with the addition of Andrew McCutchen heading into the 2022 season. The Brew Crew is one of the deepest teams because their depth players can cover a multitude of positions. They have a strong rotation and a bullpen that will be anchored by Devin Williams and Josh Hader.

St. Louis Cardinals (+190) — The Cards will look pretty similar to their 2021 form with the addition of depth outfielder Corey Dickerson and rotation depth Steven Matz. The biggest thing facing the Cardinals is whether or not they can stay healthy. They had a resurgence from SP Adam Wainwright in 2021, but he will turn 41 at the end of the season and it remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank. If the Cardinals can stay healthy, they would likely try to buy at the trade deadline to add an extra bullpen arm and outfield bat. That may be enough to help them claim the division.

Darkhorse

Chicago Cubs (+1000) — After you get past the top 2 teams in the division, it gets ugly. The Cincinnati Reds shipped out most of their team despite being close to competing and the Pittsburgh Pirates would struggle against Triple-A teams. The Cubs are somewhere in the middle. They have power bats in Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel and there is a ton of hype around new right fielder Seiya Suzuki. They brought in Marcus Stroman, who is a perfect example of this team’s rotation. When the Cubs are on, they are really good and will compete for the division crown and maybe more. If they are off, they are really bad and could give up double-digit runs a game. If the Cubs can get streaky as the former, they could make noise.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.