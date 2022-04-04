NL MVP odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is upon us and Opening Day is set for April 7th. It’s never too early to start looking ahead and try to predict who is going to have the best season in each league and take home the coveted MVP trophy. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won the 2021 NL MVP award. Juan Soto, who finished second in the voting in 2021, has the best odds to win the 2022 NL MVP Award with +280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NL MVP odds

Favorites

Juan Soto (+280) — Soto and the Washington Nationals have a tough test ahead of them in the NL East, but Soto is one of the best players in the entire National League. Soto finished second in NL MVP voting in 2021 as he played in 151 games and hit .313 with 29 home runs and 95 RBIs. The impressive thing about Soto is how often he can get on base. While he had 157 hits in 151 games, he also walked 145 times. He figures to anchor the Nationals’ lineup in 2022 and should be just as fun to watch this year.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+700) — Acuna was on his way to a great 2021 season and had his name in the midseason NL MVP conversation. Then, right before the All-Star break, he tore his ACL which ended his season and will have him delayed to start the 2022 season. He played in 82 games in 2021 and hit .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs last year. The Atlanta Braves lineup looks dangerous as ever and Acuna will be able to get back to the field earlier than expected with the addition of the DH spot in the National League.

Darkhorses

Paul Goldschmidt (+4500) — Goldy earned a cool $100,000 last year for finishing sixth in MVP voting. He played in 158 games last season and hit .294 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs. Goldschmidt will likely shift between hitting third and fourth in the batting order with teammate Nolan Arenado depending on who is playing better. Goldy has at least 31 home runs and 83 RBIs in each of the last four full-length seasons and certainly has the ability to be in the top-3 at the end of the season.

Brandon Crawford (+8000) — Crawford may seem like a random inclusion in this list, but he finished fourth in the NL MVP race in 2021. He is coming off a career year with the San Francisco Giants where he hit .298 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs which were all career highs. This Giants may not have as deep of a lineup as they did last year with Kris Bryant departing in free agency, but Crawford should still have a top of the lineup spot and the momentum to be in the conversation again this year.

