AL Cy Young odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is upon us and Opening Day is set for April 7th. It’s never too early to start looking ahead and try to predict which starting pitcher is going to have the best season in each league and take home the coveted Cy Young trophy. Robbie Ray won the AL Cy Young in 2021 after a resurgent year with the Toronto Blue Jays. Gerrit Cole has the best odds to win the award this year with +425 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 AL Cy Young odds

Favorites

Gerrit Cole (+425) — Cole finished second in Cy Young voting in 2021 even after they started checking for foreign substances. He had a 3.23 ERA over 30 games with a 16-8 record and 243 strikeouts. Cole will remain the ace of the New York Yankees and shouldn’t lack run support. He has had an entire offseason to pitch without the use of Spider Tack, which is now banned by the MLB. Cole will likely have his name atop the Cy Young list if he can still get a grip on the ball.

Shane Bieber (+700) — Bieber is one of the lone bright spots on the Cleveland Guardians, who are trying to build for the future. He pitched in only 16 games in 2021, but had a 7-4 record with a 3.17 ERA. Bieber pitched better than his record suggests and his lack of run support may keep him from winning the award. If it was based purely on pitching performance with no other factors though, Bieber is one of the best.

Darkhorses

Dylan Cease (+1400) — Cease has steadily improved for the Chicago White Sox in each of his three seasons. He is coming off his best season in 2021, when he went 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 32 games. Cease won’t be the hardest thrower or have the best breaking ball, but is among the best at limiting hits. If Cease can stay consistent with his strikeout numbers and bring down his ERA, he has a real shot at the AL Cy Young.

Shohei Ohtani (+2200) — Ohtani is better known for his bat than his performance on the mound, but don’t let that keep you from thinking he could take home the Cy Young. He pitched in 23 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season and had a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA. The only reason that he could be limited in the Cy Young vote would be because of an injury. The Angels could pull him from the mound and let him just DH because he can be effective more often at the plate.

