NL Cy Young odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is upon us and Opening Day is set for April 7th. It’s never too early to start looking ahead and try to predict which starting pitcher is going to have the best season in each league and take home the coveted Cy Young trophy. Corbin Burnes took home the NL Cy Young in 2021 after a great year with the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was the favorite to win the award at +330 before sustaining a shoulder injury. He’s expected to miss at least the first month of the season and has dropped to 10/1 to win NL Cy Young.

2022 NL Cy Young odds

Favorites

Max Scherzer (+600) — Scherzer makes his return to the NL East, but this time with the Mets. He signed a three-year deal worth $130 million as he heads into his age-38 season. The future Hall of Famer has already won three Cy Young Awards and is looking to add a fifth to further cement him as a unanimous first-ballot selection. Scherzer won the AL Cy Young with the Detroit Tigers and he won the 2016 and 2017 NL Cy Young with the Washington Nationals. With the pre-season injury to deGrom, Scherzer is going to need to stay healthy and step back into the ace role he is used to.

Corbin Burnes (+800) — deGrom was the favorite to win the NL Cy Young, but he is starting the season injured. This allowed Burnes to move up to the second-best odds to win the 2022 NL Cy Young. Burnes won the award in 2021 going 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA and 234 strikeouts. The Milwaukee Brewers are favored to take the NL Central again and the emergence of Burnes is part of that. He is only 27 and is looking the part of an ace for the Brew Crew for years to come.

Darkhorses

Carlos Rodón (+1500) — Rodón finished fifth in the AL Cy Young vote in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. He agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants in free agency that will see him headed to the NL West. Rodón started 24 games last year and had a 2.37 ERA with 185 strikeouts. The southpaw made the 2021 All-Star game and while he may not have the run support in San Fran that he had in Chicago, he is coming off a season where he threw a no-hitter and has the chance to at least be in the conversation for NL Cy Young.

Joe Musgrove (+2200) — Speaking of no-hitters, Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter of the 2021 season when the San Diego Padres took on the Texas Rangers in the early part of the season. He ended up pitching in 32 games with an 11-9 record and 203 strikeouts with a 3.18 ERA. Musgrove’s early no-hitter proved to be the best start of his season, but his 11-9 record should improve. He has shown that he has the stuff to be competitive and shut down opposing lineups, and with the Padres lineup supporting him, he should have run support. If Musgrove can string together quality starts, he will get votes for the NL Cy Young at the end of the year.

