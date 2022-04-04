How many home runs will Aaron Judge hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has an over/under set at 36.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Aaron Judge HR over/under: 36.5

Judge is currently going through arbitration with the Yankees assuring he will have an extension offer before Opening Day. Judge figures to slot back into the third or fourth spot in the Yankees batting order. He had 52 home runs in his first full season in 2017. Since then, he had a dropoff in deep flies but saw a resurgence in 2021 with 39 home runs. While the Yankees don’t play National League opponents often, the universal DH will allow Judge to stay on the field in interleague play as well. Take the over on his home run count, especially if he locks up that extension.

Pick: Over 36.5

