How many home runs will Austin Riley hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Atlanta Braves' third baseman Austin Riley has an over/under set at 31.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Austin Riley HR over/under: 31.5

Riley and the Braves are coming off a 2021 World Series victory and are looking to take that momentum in 2022. Riley had the best year of his young career last season as he hit .303 with 33 doubles and 33 home runs. He has always had good power, but the strides he was able to make bringing up his batting average suggests an optimistic outlook for 2022. Riley will stay towards the top of the Braves lineup and he ended up hitting leadoff towards the end of the 2021 campaign. He played in 160 games last season and the inclusion of the DH spot in the National League means he may hit all 162 this year. Take the over for his long ball totals.

Pick: Over 31.5

