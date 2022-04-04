How many home runs will Bryce Harper hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has an over/under set at 33.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Bryce Harper HR over/under: 33.5

Harper is coming off his second NL MVP season in 2021. He played in 141 games and hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBIs. The Phillies brought in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in free agency and while that gives them extra bats, it also helps to protect Harper in the lineup. If you take out the shortened 2020 season, he has at least 34 home runs in each of his last three seasons. Harper is heading into his 11th season and should be able to keep his streak alive and hit over 33 deep flies.

Pick: Over 33.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.