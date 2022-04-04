How many home runs will Giancarlo Stanton hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has an over/under set at 30.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Giancarlo Stanton HR over/under: 31.5

Stanton is going into the 13th season of his career. He was able to stay healthy in 2021 and played in 139 games where he batted .273 and hit 35 home runs with 97 RBIs. Stanton hit a career-high 59 home runs in the 2017 season with the Miami Marlins and that helped him win NL MVP before being traded to the Yanks. He had down years in 2019 and 2020 as he dealt with injury, but 2021 showed that Stanton has plenty of pop left in his bat. If he can stay healthy, he should zoom past 31 home runs.

Pick: Over 31.5

