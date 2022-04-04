How many home runs will Javier Baez hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez has an over/under set at 26.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Javier Baez HR over/under: 26.5

Baez was signed by the Tigers in the 2022 offseason to a six-year, $140 million deal. Baez is entering his ninth season and he spent eight and a half of those with the Chicago Cubs. Baez has at least 27 home runs in only three seasons. In 2021, he played in 138 games and hit .265 with 31 home runs and 84 RBIs. Comerica Park isn’t the kindest to hitters as the leading home run hitter for the Tigers in 2021 was Robbie Grossman with 23 on the year. This doesn’t bode well for Baez who will certainly get the opportunity to hit but isn’t set up for 27 home runs.

Pick: Under 26.5

