How many home runs will Joey Gallo hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has an over/under set at 38.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Joey Gallo HR over/under: 38.5

Gallo is slowly becoming the new Mark Reynolds in that he either hits the ball over the fence or he strikes out. Gallo was acquired by the Yankees before the 2021 trade deadline and he played in 58 games with his new team. The good news is that 13 of his 30 hits with the Yankees were home runs showcasing his power. The bad news is that he struck out 88 times and hit for a .160 batting average in those 58 games. Gallo figures to be their starting left fielder or DH throughout the season and gets the benefit of playing in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. Even so, his lack of putting effective balls in play is a concern and even though he has the pop, this is too high of a home run total.

Pick: Under 38.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.