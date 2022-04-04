How many home runs will Juan Soto hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has an over/under set at 26.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Juan Soto HR over/under: 35.5

Soto is heading into his fifth season in the big leagues and he is coming off a season where he finished second in NL MVP voting. He played in 151 games and hit .313 with 29 home runs and 95 RBIs. Soto’s current career-high in home runs is 34 that he hit back in 2019. If you were to take his entire career and extrapolate his numbers over a 162-game season he would have 34 home runs in the season, according to baseball-reference. Soto is primed for another big season, but I think the ball stays in the yard a little more than is expected.

Pick: Under 35.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.