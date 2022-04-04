How many home runs will Kris Bryant hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Colorado Rockies' third baseman Kris Bryant has an over/under of 30.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Kris Bryant HR over/under: 30.5

Bryant has a new home in Colorado and he gets to play 81 games at Coors Field which, due to the altitude, is the most hitter-friendly park in the major leagues. Bryant was a star of the Chicago Cubs lineup from 2015-19 and then he started to struggle in the shortened 2020 season. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the 2021 trade deadline and now joins a new team in the Rockies. While Bryant has eclipsed 31 home runs in a season only once since 2017, getting to play half a season at Coors Field should help him surpass his line.

Pick: Over 30.5

