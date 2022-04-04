How many home runs will Pete Alonso hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso has an over/under of 41.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Pete Alonso HR over/under: 41.5

Alonso has the highest line in the National League and the second-highest line in the entire MLB. He is headed into his fourth big league season and has made a habit of absolutely mashing the ball. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2019 after hitting 53 home runs. In 2021, Alonso hit 37 home runs playing in 152 games. The Mets bolstered up their lineup through free agency which added protection to Alonso in the lineup. He figures to hit in the third or fourth spot in the Mets lineup all season. If he can stay healthy, he should surpass this total.

Pick: Over 41.5

