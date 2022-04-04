How many home runs will Rafael Devers hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has an over/under set at 37.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Rafael Devers HR over/under: 37.5

Devers has been a constant in the Red Sox lineup over the last four seasons. His best all-around season came in 2019, but he set a career high in home runs in 2021 as he hit 38 home runs. Devers has been improving each year, but this year’s Red Sox lineup looks rough. They did add Trevor Story in free agency, but Devers isn’t going to have too much protection in this lineup. Plus, while he has only played in five seasons so far, he is coming off his highest home run total and the line is set at him hitting that total again. The under is the likely option here.

Pick: Under 37.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.