How many home runs will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has an over/under of 36.5 home runs for the 2022 season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. HR over/under: 36.5

Acuña had a shortened 2021 season as he tore his ACL before the 2021 All-Star Break and he will miss the start of the 2022 season. With the National League adopting the designated hitter, Acuña should be able to DH by the end of April before he gets back out to the outfield in May. Acuña hit 41 home runs in 2019 and had 24 in 82 games before he went down with injuries. He will slot into the top of the order whenever he is able to return and he will have ample chances to hit at least 37 home runs for the second time in his career.

Pick: Over 36.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.