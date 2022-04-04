How many home runs will Shohei Ohtani hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Los Angeles Angeles starting pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani has an over/under set at 38.5 home runs for the 2022 regular season.

Shohei Ohtani HR over/under: 38.5

Ohtani has a strong case for being the best player in baseball with his dominance on the mound and at the plate. The new designated hitter rule that will see National League teams adding a DH will also allow Ohtani to stay in the game as the DH after he leaves the mound on days he pitches if the Angels so choose. Ohtani played in 158 games in the 2021 season and knocked 46 home runs on his way to the AL MVP award. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to hit the over here.

Pick: Over 38.5

