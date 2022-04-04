How many home runs will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an over/under of 43.5 home runs for the 2022 regular season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. HR over/under: 43.5

Vladdy Jr. is quickly taking over the game of baseball and he isn’t just following in his dad’s footsteps. He is heading into just his fourth season at the major league level and he has the highest total among all hitters at DraftKings Sportsbook with 43.5 home runs. He hit 48 home runs in 2021 which was tied for the most in the majors. The Blue Jays made some big moves this offseason and they look ready to compete in the American League. A big part of their success is going to be from Guerrero’s bat.

Pick: Over 43.5

