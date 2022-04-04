How many home runs will Yordan Alvarez hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Houston Astros outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has an over/under of 39.5 home runs for the 2022 regular season.

Yordan Alvarez HR over/under: 39.5

Alvarez played half a season with the Astros in 2019 and hit .313 with 27 home runs and 94 RBIs. After an injury-shortened 2020 season, he returned to play in 144 games in 2021 and he hit 33 home runs. The Astros lost Carlos Correa to free agency and they will look for Alvarez to step up. Even though he is a big lefty bat in their lineup, he had 149 hits and 145 strikeouts last season. The amount of strikes out will limit his ceiling, so expect Alvarez to will fall just short of his total.

Pick: Under 39.5

