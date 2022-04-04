How many home runs will Salvador Perez hit in 2022 MLB season?

The 2022 MLB season is quickly approaching. With Opening Day set for April 7th spring training is in full swing with players shaking off the rust after a lengthy lockout. As we approach opening day, DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for home run totals for certain players. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has an over/under set at 34.5 home runs for the 2022 regular season.

Salvador Perez HR over/under: 34.5

Perez is heading into his 11th season with the Royals and is coming off the best season of his career. He played in 161 games hitting .273 with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs. His 48 big flies were tied for not only the most in the American League but also tied for the most in the majors. His previous career-high was 27 home runs so he far exceeded his previous total. Perez is going to stay in the third or fourth spot in the Royals lineup for the 2022 season and because they aren’t expected to compete, there isn’t anything really stopping him from swinging for the fences every plate appearance. Salvy is going to put on a show again in 2022.

Pick: Over 34.5

