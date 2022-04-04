Seahawks win total prediction 2022: Picking Seattle’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks had a 7-10 record in the 2021 season amidst losing quarterback Russell Wilson to injury for five of their games. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett looked as good as ever and the running back tandem of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny looked great when healthy. Unfortunately, the team was in one of the toughest divisions last season and they finished last in the NFC West.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Seahawks can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC West win totals

Los Angeles Rams: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

San Francisco 49ers: 10 (Over -115, Under -105)

Arizona Cardinals: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Traded away Russell Wilson for TE Noah Fant, QB Drew Lock

Re-signed Rashaad Penny for one-year, $5.75 million

Released LB Bobby Wagner, Carlos Dunlap and DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Signed S Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $40 million extension

Seattle Seahawks prediction: UNDER 6.5

The Seahawks were able to get back some strong pieces for Wilson, except the quarterback heir apparent looks like it is going to be Drew Lock. He never looked the part in Denver other than his fun personality. The Seahawks were able to pick up the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in return so that helps them in their rebuilding process. The NFC West still is shaping up to be a tough division, but the Seahawks should be able to use their high draft pick to help that rebuilding process.

What moves might change our prediction?

The only way this prediction changes is if they take the No. 9 pick and use it to flip for a veteran quarterback that puts them in a position to win now. A trustworthy player under center doesn’t make them a Super Bowl favorite or anything, but it would give them a solid chance at getting back to seven wins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.