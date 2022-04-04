Buccaneers win total prediction 2022: Picking Tampa Bay’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 13-4 record in the 2021 regular season. Tom Brady continued to look like the man that Father Time forgot. The Buccaneers won their first playoff game but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round. Brady retired at the end of the season, but un-retired a few months later and returned to the team ahead of the 2022 season. A similar path was taken by Leonard Fournette who tested free agency before signing back with the Bucs.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Buccaneers can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC South win totals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Carolina Panthers: 6 (Over -110, Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons: 5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Tom Brady un-retires and returns to be the quarterback

Re-signed RB Leonard Fournette

Signed WR Chris Godwin to a 3 year, $60 million extension

Traded for G Shaq Mason

Re-signed CB Carlton Davis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction: Over 11.5

Similar to the 2021 offseason, the Bucs have been able to return the majority of their big pieces on their offense and defense from a successful season a year ago. After a string of losing seasons, the Bucs have won at least 11 regular season games in each season with Brady under center. The rest of the NFC South is rebuilding and with the powerhouse roster of Tampa Bay, they should be able to cruise to at least 12 wins.

What moves might change our prediction?

Currently tight end Rob Gronkowski remains a free agent. If he remains away from Tampa Bay, that could hurt the upside of the Buccaneers’ offense. Even with no Gronk in town, they should be able to get to at least 12 wins. The only real move that they could make that would change their outlook would be if they traded Mike Evans or some key defensive pieces.

