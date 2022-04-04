Titans win total prediction 2022: Picking Tennessee’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans rolled to a 12-5 regular-season record in 2021 and won the AFC South for the second season in a row. They ran out of steam in the playoffs and even though they sacked Joe Burrow more times than you can count, they still took the close loss in the 2022 AFC Divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Titans can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC South win totals

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tennessee Titans: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Houston Texans: 4.5 (Over -115, Under +105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Traded for Robert Woods

Signed TE Austin Hooper

Released WR Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans prediction: OVER 9.5

The Titans are coming off a 12-win regular season and other than losing Julio Jones, they didn’t really get worse ahead of the 2022 season. They have a late first-round draft pick, but this is a great draft for them to find a complementary piece to wide receiver AJ Brown. The team also gave an extension to outside linebacker Harold Landry to a massive five-year extension. With the addition of Hooper in free agency and if they are able to pick up a solid rookie wide receiver, they should be in line for another strong season.

What moves might change our prediction?

Honestly, with the state of the AFC South, there aren’t many logical moves that the Titans could make that would drastically tank their season. If for some reason they traded Henry or Brown, or if they traded Ryan Tannehill and went with Logan Woodside as their starting quarterback that would certainly do it. Anything short of that and they should be able to pull off a 10-win season at least.

